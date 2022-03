SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, one man is dead after a wreck that occurred at around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, March 26.

The collision happened on I-20 W at I-49.

Kwesi O. Corley, 44, of Shreveport, died in the crash. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.