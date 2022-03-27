REPLAY: Monroe leaders hold press conference after Monroe PD unit fired upon

If you missed the beginning of the news conference, you can watch a replay shortly after it concludes.

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Four men were arrested Sunday morning in connection to shots being fired at a marked MPD patrol unit, police say.

A Monroe police officer observed the driver of a white Nissan Altima shooting four times at a marked MPD patrol unit while traveling southbound on the Martin Luther King, Jr. service road around 2 a.m. on March 27, 2022. Police say the driver of the Nissan Altima was approaching Harvester Drive.

Monroe police identified the driver as Xavian Bilton. According to an affidavit by MPD, Bilton sped away to attempt to escape the vehicle behind him.

Xavian Bilton of Monroe - DOB: 4/26/2002 - Booked on a charge of attempted first degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities/aggravated assult, assault by drive-by shooting, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (schedule I) and illegal carrying weapon (presence of narcotics) (Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office)

Reports from MPD say Bilton drove speeds excess of 70mph; attempting to escape the vehicles pursuing him. An officer caught up with the Nissan Altima in the Booker T. Washington neighborhood. At the intersection of Powell Avenue and Fir Street, an officer activated his emergency lights and sirens once he caught up with the vehicle.

At this time, Bilton refused to bring the vehicle to a stop and continued fleeing from officers while driving at speeds well in excess of the posted speed limit, says MPD.

Eventually, Bilton’s vehicle was stopped in a driveway at the 4300 block of Booker Street. Police say there was an initial contact with Bilton and additional passengers: Kilarrious Owens, Jamari Deburr, and Rayshawn Hollins. All parties were taken into custody on Sunday.

Authorities say a strong and distinct odor of marijuana was emitting from the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, officers located marijuana and a few loaded handguns. One of the handguns was confirmed to be stolen through NCIC.

As the investigation continued, police say Bilton admitted to shooting at one of the police units, thinking he was being followed by someone else. Monroe police stated Bilton’s actions endangered the lives of the other three passengers of the vehicle, other motorists, and an officer’s life.

The affidavit states Bilton also admitted to possessing an unknown amount of marijuana during this incident. All parties involved in this incident were arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center for booking.

Kilarrious Owens of Monroe - DOB: 9/4/2001 - booked on a charge of Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Schedule I (Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office)

Jemari Deburr of Monroe - DOB: 7/7/2003 - booked on a charge of Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Schedule I (Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office)

Rayshawn Hollins of Monroe - DOB: 6/15/2000 - Booked on a charge of Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms (Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office)

Monroe police say no one has admitted to possessing the firearms at the time of the incident.

