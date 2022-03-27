Getting Answers
No injuries reported after shots fired near LSU campus

Police responded to reports of shots fired at the Ion Apartments on West Chimes, on the edge of...
Police responded to reports of shots fired at the Ion Apartments on West Chimes, on the edge of the LSU campus Saturday night.(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 26, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police responded to reports of shots fired at the Ion Apartments on West Chimes, on the edge of the LSU campus Saturday night, March 26.

Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Lt. Don Coppola said there were no reports of any injuries.

Coppola said there was a rooftop pool party underway at the complex when some sort of altercation broke out and shots were fired just after 9 p.m. Saturday.

The complex is off Nicholson Drive, near the north gates of the LSU campus.

The LSU Police Department sent out the following alert to students:

