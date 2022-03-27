LSU Health Shreveport celebrates IDEAS Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Class wasn’t in session; but, a group of young scholars spent the afternoon learning during the weekend.

On Saturday, March 26, LSU Health Shreveport held an interactive day of education and awareness of science - IDEAS Day - for the community to expose elementary and middle school children to the wonder of science.

Presenters at the event included LSU Shreveport Chemistry Club, SciPort, Louisiana Addiction Research Center (LARC), and the LSUHS Center for Brain Health. (KSLA)

Kids were able to see demonstrations and participate in 35 experiments.

The event was organized by LSU Health Shreveport’s science matters interest group.

