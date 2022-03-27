Getting Answers
‘GOOD SAMARITANS’: Two men pull driver from partially submerged car in Black Bayou

Crews with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit will help pull the car from the bayou.
Dispatchers got the call just after 8 p.m. to an area along Mira Myrtis Road near Noah Tyson Park. According to CPSO, the men waded into the bayou to save a driver whose car was halfway underwater.(CPSO | CPSO)
By Alex Onken
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Two men are being recognized as good samaritans by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for saving a man from potentially drowning on Saturday night.

Dispatchers got the call just after 8 p.m. to an area along Mira Myrtis Road near Noah Tyson Park. According to CPSO, the men waded into the bayou to save a driver whose car was halfway underwater.

According to Cpl. Calvin Bennett, the two men pulled the driver out of his car and helped him out of the bayou using a rope. Immediately upon arriving, Cpl. Chris Davis and a member of Caddo Fire District 8 helped the driver up the bank.

Investigators determined that the driver’s medical condition caused him to overcorrect and drive off the roadway into the water. He was taken to a hospital and was the sole person in the vehicle.

Crews with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit will help pull the car from the bayou.

