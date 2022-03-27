Getting Answers
Family pleads for tips amid search for missing man last seen in Prairieville

Carl Shampine was reported missing by a family member on Thursday, August 26
Carl Shampine was reported missing by a family member on Thursday, August 26
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - One woman is begging for answers. The father of her son, 35-year-old Carl Shampine has been missing for seven months and one day. She is hoping someone will come forward with any information.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is actively searching Shampine, who was reported missing by a family member on Thursday, Aug. 26.

Carl Shampine, 34, was last seen in the area Roy Rogers Road in Prairieville on August 22, 2021.

“Well, our son caught covid, and he wanted his dad to know that he had covid, and I called a phone that he had called from last and when I called it, it was just the worst thing ever,” explained Ashley Bercegay.

Shampine, 35, was last seen in the area of Roy Rogers Road in Prairieville on Aug. 22.

Bercegay says she and Carl have an 11-year-old son, and their son desperately misses his father.

“It’s been horrible, he’s not doing good, he doesn’t want to leave his room. He doesn’t want to go to school,” added Bercegay.

Bercegay has been handing out flyers hoping someone might have seen him. For now, as she waits, she asks for the public to contact law enforcement if they know anything.

“Carl is still missing, he has not called in eight months and five days. No one’s seen or heard from him, it’s just like he’s ghosted from this whole world,” she said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Carl Shampine is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or text 847411 to their anonymous tip line from any cellular device to Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers 225-344-STOP (7867).

To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

