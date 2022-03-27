Body found in Grambling near GSU campus

GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Officials say a body has been found near the campus of Grambling State University.

In an online post made Saturday evening, the school said a preliminary investigation has been done and it has been determined that the incident is not connected to the school.

GSUPD and Louisiana State Police investigated the matter.

No other information is available at the time of this writing.

This evening, GSUPD and Louisiana State Police investigated report of a body discovered near campus. Preliminary findings concluded that the incident is not connected to Grambling State University. Posted by Grambling State University on Saturday, March 26, 2022

