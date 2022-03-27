$6 million bond for teen accused of raping 3 young children

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faces a May 23 court date after Craighead County deputies arrested him on suspicion of five counts of rape.

Joshua Allen Ashley, 18, of Lake City was arrested on Wednesday, March 23 after an investigation by Lake City police and Craighead County deputies. Authorities said Ashley is accused of raping three children, all under the age of five.

Craighead County deputies said in a probable cause affidavit that Lake City police received a report on March 10 about the case.

The children were also interviewed by the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division, with a report turned over to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office.

Ashley was interviewed about the case and admitted committing the rapes, Craighead County deputies said in the probable cause affidavit.

A $6 million cash/surety bond was set Friday for Ashley, who was being held in the Craighead County jail.

Attorney Zachary Morrison, who is defending Ashley, said he will be asking the circuit court to “reduce the bond to a reasonable amount”.

A judge also issued a no-contact order for Ashley with the victims in the case, as well as any other minors, if Ashley posts bond.

