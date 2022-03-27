Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

$6 million bond for teen accused of raping 3 young children

Joshua Allen Ashley, 18, of Lake City was arrested March 23 on suspicion of five counts of...
Joshua Allen Ashley, 18, of Lake City was arrested March 23 on suspicion of five counts of rape, according to Craighead County sheriff's office authorities.(Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faces a May 23 court date after Craighead County deputies arrested him on suspicion of five counts of rape.

Joshua Allen Ashley, 18, of Lake City was arrested on Wednesday, March 23 after an investigation by Lake City police and Craighead County deputies. Authorities said Ashley is accused of raping three children, all under the age of five.

Craighead County deputies said in a probable cause affidavit that Lake City police received a report on March 10 about the case.

The children were also interviewed by the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division, with a report turned over to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office.

Ashley was interviewed about the case and admitted committing the rapes, Craighead County deputies said in the probable cause affidavit.

A $6 million cash/surety bond was set Friday for Ashley, who was being held in the Craighead County jail.

Attorney Zachary Morrison, who is defending Ashley, said he will be asking the circuit court to “reduce the bond to a reasonable amount”.

A judge also issued a no-contact order for Ashley with the victims in the case, as well as any other minors, if Ashley posts bond.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport man dies in wreck on I-20 W at I-49
Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigating apparent murder-suicide
Bossier police respond to shooting.
1 dead, 1 injured after incident near Dot Avenue
Police investigating shooting in Texarkana, Texas.
Man in hospital after being hit by stray bullet
Louisiana election weekend: Here’s what you need to know

Latest News

Were you born in 1961? “West Side Story” won 10 Oscars, including Best Picture, that year....
Oscar Best Picture winner from the year you were born
The 10 greatest movies never made
Presenters at the event included LSU Shreveport Chemistry Club, SciPort, Louisiana Addiction...
LSU Health Shreveport celebrates IDEAS Day
good
Driver pulled from Black Bayou by two samaritans
default
Recapping Louisiana March 26 elections