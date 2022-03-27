Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

500-pound bear captured and relocated in Tennessee

Officials in Tennessee captured a 500-pound bear.
Officials in Tennessee captured a 500-pound bear.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wildlife officials in Tennessee captured and relocated a 500-pound bear.

The bear was known to dig through garbage, bird feeders and pet food around the campus of Tusculum University for years.

Recently, the bear has become more active and has been increasingly damaging property around the area.

Officials with Tennessee’s Wildlife Resources Agency and the Greenville Fire Department helped tranquilize the bear Thursday.

Crews relocated the bear to a remote area of the Cherokee National Forest.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport man dies in wreck on I-20 W at I-49
Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigating apparent murder-suicide
Bossier police respond to shooting.
1 dead, 1 injured after incident near Dot Avenue
Police investigating shooting in Texarkana, Texas.
Man in hospital after being hit by stray bullet
Louisiana election weekend: Here’s what you need to know

Latest News

Ukraine has reclaimed several villages from Russian forces in a series of counterattacks.
Ukraine recalls several villages
Were you born in 1961? “West Side Story” won 10 Oscars, including Best Picture, that year....
Oscar Best Picture winner from the year you were born
Georgia students decorated hallways in sunflowers for their beloved custodian from Ukraine.
WATCH: Surprise from Georgia elementary school students brings Ukrainian custodian to tears
The 10 greatest movies never made
Georgia students decorated hallways in sunflowers for their beloved custodian from Ukraine.
VIDEO: Ukrainian custodian brought to tears by surprise from elementary school