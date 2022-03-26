Getting Answers
Vivian man convicted in death of girlfriend

(Source: Associated Press)
By Alex Onken
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
VIVIAN, La. (KSLA) - A Vivian man was found guilty of charges related to the crash that took the life of his girlfriend in 2018.

Daniel Leonard McBride, 39, was found guilty of negligent homicide and vehicular negligent injuring. He originally faced charges of vehicular homicide and first-degree vehicular negligent injuring in the death of 34-year-old Sonja Martin, his girlfriend.

The trial began on March 24, 2022 in the courtroom of District Judge Chris Victory.

The jury heard evidence from 17 witnesses, including a crash reconstruction expert, a forensic pathology expert and a forensic toxicology expert. The evidence showed that Mr. McBride drove through a stop sign, where his car was T-boned by a pickup truck that had the right-of-way. Ms, Martin died at the scene. The pickup truck driver also suffered injuries in the collision. McBride had a blood alcohol level of 0.185 grams percent, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08 grams percent.

Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office

McBride will return for sentencing on March 30. He faces up to five years imprisonment (with or without hard labor) and/or a fine of up to $5,000 for the negligent homicide conviction, and up to six months in the parish jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000 for the vehicular negligent injuring conviction.

