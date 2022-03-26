Getting Answers
US Coast Guard rescues Cuban man stranded at sea for 24-plus hours

The US Coast Guard says it rescued a Cuban man who was stranded at sea.
By CNN
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ISLAMORADA, Fl. (CNN) - The U.S. Coast Guard was able to rescue a Cuban man who was stranded at sea for 26 hours near the Florida Keys.

Elian Lopez, from Varadero, Cuba, was located Wednesday about 15 miles south of Islamorada, Florida. According to the Coast Guard, Lopez was found on a piece of a sailing surfboard, wearing a life jacket.

Lopez left Cuba the previous day at 2 p.m. and had been at sea for over 24 hours. His relative Yailyn Pérez said that Lopez ran out of water and supplies, so he tried to contact the Coast Guard.

Hansel Pintos, a spokesman for the Coast Guard, said Lopez had symptoms of dehydration and was taken to a local hospital when he was found.

According to the Coast Guard, Lopez was later released from the hospital and passed into Customs and Border Protection jurisdiction.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

