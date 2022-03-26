Real Time Crime Center installs first set of cameras in downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The first cameras owned by the City of Shreveport, for the Real Time Crime Center, are now up!

Crews installed the cameras on Friday, March 25, along Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. They say they chose this area after someone recently kicked in a door at the Robinson Film Center.

“These camera systems will feed directly into the Real Time Crime Center and support our analysts in protecting our downtown. And each box only costs us, with three cameras, $1,200,” said Keith Hanson, Shreveport’s chief technology officer.

The City says they hope to install more than 100 city-owned cameras. This is in addition to the 300 cameras, owned by residents or businesses, already in use in the crime center.

