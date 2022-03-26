Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Real Time Crime Center installs first set of cameras in downtown Shreveport

Crew installs cameras for Real Time Crime Center.
Crew installs cameras for Real Time Crime Center.(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The first cameras owned by the City of Shreveport, for the Real Time Crime Center, are now up!

Crews installed the cameras on Friday, March 25, along Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. They say they chose this area after someone recently kicked in a door at the Robinson Film Center.

“These camera systems will feed directly into the Real Time Crime Center and support our analysts in protecting our downtown. And each box only costs us, with three cameras, $1,200,” said Keith Hanson, Shreveport’s chief technology officer.

The City says they hope to install more than 100 city-owned cameras. This is in addition to the 300 cameras, owned by residents or businesses, already in use in the crime center.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bokio Johnson, 46, was arrested for allegedly killing Hollis Carter, 21, while he was on his...
Father arrested in ‘street justice’ killing of son’s alleged murderer
Bossier police respond to shooting.
1 dead, 1 injured after incident near Dot Avenue
One person was shot at the Lakeside Gardens Apartments on Marion Street in Shreveport, La. on...
Nearly a dozen police units respond to shooting at Lake Side Gardens Apartments
Charles Spraberry
Person of interest in Cass Co. double homicide in custody after manhunt in south La.
Police investigating shooting in Texarkana, Texas.
Man in hospital after being hit by stray bullet

Latest News

Willis-Knighton LAUNCHES 'World Kare Project' to support Ukraine
Willis-Knighton LAUNCHES 'World Kare Project' to support Ukraine
Man hit by stray bullet in Texarkana
Man hit by stray bullet in Texarkana
Real Time Crime Center installs cameras in downtown Shreveport
Real Time Crime Center installs cameras in downtown Shreveport
Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Cass County
Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Cass County