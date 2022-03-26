LCPD: Mother charged in child custody case involving missing 1-year-old

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Isabella Washington was located Saturday evening and is safe, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. Three suspects, including her mother, have been charged with interfering with her custody, LCPD announced Sunday.

The one-year-old child was reported missing to LCPD Saturday afternoon by her grandmother, who has temporary legal custody. The child had been taken from her grandmother’s residence, according to LCPD.

After searching for several hours with the public’s help, detectives contacted Talor Ja’Nea Jones, who confirmed that she had the child, according to LCPD. Jones brought Isabella to the police station around 9 p.m., where detectives confirmed her identity.

Following interviews, police charged three suspects with conspiracy; interference with child custody; and violation of a court order: Talor Ja’Nae Jones, 26; Shakeira Marie Dupre, 22; and Isabella’s mother, Mercedes Diamante Washington, 22, according to LCPD. They were released on misdemeanor summonses.

LCPD thanks the community for assisting in the search Saturday afternoon. Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call 337-491-1311.

