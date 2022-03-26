Man in hospital after being hit by stray bullet

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana police responded to a shooting just after 6 p.m. on Friday, March 25.

The incident occurred at the Oaklawn Village Shopping Center.

Officials say a 33-year-old man and his wife were getting ice at a self-serve machine, when the man was struck once in the chest by a bullet. The bullet is believed to have come from an apparent gun fight between two individuals about 50 yards away in the same parking lot.

The victim was transported to CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses said the shooters were Black males and they fled immediately in two vehicles. One is described as a white Ford or Mercury 4-door car. They were last seen headed south toward W. 15th Street.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has information on the incident is asked to call (903) 798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.