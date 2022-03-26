Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Man in hospital after being hit by stray bullet

Police investigating shooting in Texarkana, Texas.
Police investigating shooting in Texarkana, Texas.(KSLA)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana police responded to a shooting just after 6 p.m. on Friday, March 25.

The incident occurred at the Oaklawn Village Shopping Center.

Officials say a 33-year-old man and his wife were getting ice at a self-serve machine, when the man was struck once in the chest by a bullet. The bullet is believed to have come from an apparent gun fight between two individuals about 50 yards away in the same parking lot.

The victim was transported to CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses said the shooters were Black males and they fled immediately in two vehicles. One is described as a white Ford or Mercury 4-door car. They were last seen headed south toward W. 15th Street.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has information on the incident is asked to call (903) 798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bokio Johnson, 46, was arrested for allegedly killing Hollis Carter, 21, while he was on his...
Father arrested in ‘street justice’ killing of son’s alleged murderer
Bossier police respond to shooting.
1 dead, 1 injured after incident near Dot Avenue
One person was shot at the Lakeside Gardens Apartments on Marion Street in Shreveport, La. on...
Nearly a dozen police units respond to shooting at Lake Side Gardens Apartments
Charles Spraberry
Person of interest in Cass Co. double homicide in custody after manhunt in south La.

Latest News

Crew installs cameras for Real Time Crime Center.
Real Time Crime Center installs first set of cameras in downtown Shreveport
Willis-Knighton LAUNCHES 'World Kare Project' to support Ukraine
Willis-Knighton LAUNCHES 'World Kare Project' to support Ukraine
Man hit by stray bullet in Texarkana
Man hit by stray bullet in Texarkana
Real Time Crime Center installs cameras in downtown Shreveport
Real Time Crime Center installs cameras in downtown Shreveport
Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Cass County
Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Cass County