Gorgeous weekend weather; storms return Wednesday

By Jessica Moore
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(KSLA) - Happy Saturday everyone! Great weekend weather has been given to the ArkLaTex so head outside if you can and enjoy the warm and dry weather! Sunny skies and warm weather continue through the beginning of next week but rain and storms will likely be back Wednesday. That’s when our next weather maker moves in and brings back a threat for severe weather.

Happy SATURDAY: temperatures will continue to warm into the 70 this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s across the ArkLaTex. Perfect for any outdoor activities or fun things happening in the region. Winds today will be out of the south around 5-10mph.

This evening if youre headed out for a fun night with your friends, may want a light jacket with temperatures dropping into the 60s but overall it wont be too cold or windy. Clear skies continue overnight as temperatures fall into the low 50s and upper 40s.

SUNDAY: A cool start to the morning so grab a jacket on your way to church or work. Afternoon highs will be a tad warmer in the low 80 with still PLENTY of SUNSHINE!

Keep in mind too about allergies! After all the rain we had earlier this week, combine that with the sunshine and warmer temperatures, that will allow the blooming to take place. Already the tree pollen is very high, but is slowly going down. Now, it’s the grass pollen that’s going up. Have you noticed the lawn getting a little more green lately? As we go through the next few weeks, be ready for high pollen levels that will likely require some allergy medication!

To start off next week, the beautiful and sunny weather will continue. There will be a little more cloud cover at times though. However, it will not be a huge concern. Sunshine will overall still dominate. This will help temperatures warm up even more to the mid 80s Monday and Tuesday.

Our next shot of rain comes in on Wednesday of next week. We’ll keep you posted on the chance for storms or any severe weather for next week. During this time of the year, severe weather is almost always possible whenever a storm system moves through. Especially 5-7 days out. With that said, we will be watching this close over the next several days to iron out all the details. There is as of now a slight risk for severe weather for much of the ArkLaTex on Wednesday with a 40% chance of rain

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

