Willis-Knighton announces humanitarian medical project to support Ukraine

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Willis-Knighton Health System announced a humanitarian medical project to support Ukraine on Friday, March 25.

They established the WK Ukraine Medical Supply Project with support of the World Kare initiative.

“Willis-Knighton has a longstanding relationship with the people of Ukraine as a result of World Kre initiatives that developed surgical institutes where and provided support for orphanages,” said President and CEO of the health system, Jaf Fielder.

Willis-Knighton developed six WK Laparoscopic Surgery Kare initiatives and provided support for more than 40 orphanages during its 35-year relationship with Ukraine. Dr. William Norwood established the initial Ukraine surgical relationship, and estimated support of supplies, equipment and funding. All of which has added up tp hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years.

Norwood says he is concerned for his friends, the citizens who remain in the country and for the surgical institutes established through World Kare.

“We think Russia has blown our Donetsk Center off the map,” he said.

WK has set a goal of $500,000 for the project. This will include medical supplies, equipment and cash. Part of the cash contribution will come from employees who will have the option to contribute to the project through payroll deduction. The donation includes sterile wipes, suction canister kits, masks, gowns, gloves, medication, and equipment to support wound treatment.

Tim Mann, materials management director, says the health system expects to ship eight pallets of supplies next week.

WK is working with the Ukrainian Federation of America to assure supplies reach the destinations where they are needed most. The organization is located in Philadelphia and is directly connected with the Embassy of Ukraine in Washington, D.C., as well as the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Ukraine and her people are in desperate need of medical supplies and equipment. Men, women and children are being maimed and injured because the Russian army bombs cities, towns and villages, deliberately targeting schools, hospitals, orphanages and places where civilians seek refuge,” said Dr. Zenia Chernyk, president of the Ukrainian Federation of America.” Many Ukrainians are suffering from horrible wounds, and Ukrainian doctors lack the basic medical necessities to save their patients’ lives.”

Chernyk says the federation’s website has been cyber-attacked and is not currently available. However, the group can receive donations through PayPal and GoFundMe accounts. Donations can also be mailed to their office, Ukrainian Federation of America - 700 Cedar Road - Jenkintown, PA 19046.

None of the federation’s board members, program directors or staff receive compensation. Their work is provided 100% pro bono.

