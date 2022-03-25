Getting Answers
Whitehouse man gets life for stabbing man 48 times

Lars Theorine (Source: Smith County Jail)
By Gary Bass
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County jury sentenced a Whitehouse man to life in prison for the 2020 stabbing death of Michael Shane Reed Thursday.

Lars Axel Theorine, 54, is still being held in the Smith County Jail on a first-degree murder charge. His bond amount has been set at $1 million.

According to a press release from the Smith County District Attorney’s Office, Theorine, the owner of the Paradise skating rink and Big Kahuna Party Rental, was found guilty of first-degree murder. At the end of the four-day trial, the jury sentenced Theorine to life in prison.

“Prosecutors Heath Chamness and Emil Mikkelsen presented evidence that on January 2, 2020, Theorine stabbed the victim 48 times with a kitchen knife, nearly decapitating him,” the press release stated. “The defendant then attempted to stage the gory scene to support his self-defense claim.”

During the trial, Noel Martin, a crime scene investigator for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, explained to the jury that the blood spatter analysis proved that Reed tried to escape before he succumbed to the numerous stab wound, the press release stated.

“Theorine had no injuries and was in the process of cleaning himself up when Whitehouse Police Department responded to the scene,” the press release stated. “When officers knocked on the door, Theorine put himself next to the victim and pretended as if he had been attacked.”

According to the press release, Theorine has 18 previous criminal convictions, including three for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The case was investigated by the Whitehouse Police Department and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

