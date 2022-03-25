Warm and dry weekend with some more rain next week

(KSLA) - This weekend will be perfect with lots of sunshine and no rain. Temperatures will also return to the 80s by Sunday! Next week will bring a slight cool down with more rain by Wednesday.

This evening will be perfect to enjoy the outdoors! There will not be any rain with the very limited cloud cover. Temperatures will also be a little warm and comfy early in the evening but will cool to the lower 60s after sunset. I think this is a perfect opportunity to sit outside by a firepit and maybe make s’mores!

Overnight, it will be nice and clear with no rain. Temperatures will cool to the lower to mid 40s. So, if you stay out late tonight or get out early in the morning, you may need a jacket.

Over your weekend, we are tracking warming temperatures and ample sunshine. A weak cold front will slip through the region early Saturday and that will keep us from getting too warm and keep our humidity exceptionally low for the region. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 70s. That cold front will actually help temperatures warm up even more by Sunday. Highs will be on the rise and we should be into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Despite the cold front moving through, it will remain completely dry.

Keep in mind too about allergies! After all the rain we had earlier this week, combine that with the sunshine and warmer temperatures, that will allow the blooming to take place. Already the tree pollen is very high, but is slowly going down. Now, it’s the grass pollen that’s going up. Have you noticed the lawn getting a little more green lately? As we go through the next few weeks, be ready for high pollen levels that will likely require some allergy medication!

To start off next week, the beautiful and sunny weather will continue. There will be a little more cloud cover at times though. However, it will not be a huge concern. Sunshine will overall still dominate. This will help temperatures warm up even more to the mid 80s Monday and Tuesday.

Our next shot of rain comes in on Wednesday of next week. We’ll keep you posted on the chance for storms or any severe weather for next week. During this time of the year, severe weather is almost always possible whenever a storm system moves through. Especially 5-7 days out. With that said, we will be watching this close over the next several days to iron out all the details. There is as of now a slight risk for severe weather for much of the ArkLaTex on Wednesday with a 40% chance of rain.

The rain is not expected to stick around for too long. Come by Thursday I think majority of the wet weather will be gone. I only have a 20% chance of showers for the day. There’s a chance it will be completely gone by sunrise and we have no rain at all for the day! Temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Have a great weekend and enjoy the sunshine!

