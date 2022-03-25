Ukrainian children in process of being adopted by Flint woman safe in Poland

FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - As the world watches the Russian war against Ukraine, the Halberstadt family watches too, praying for the safety of their adopted children.

Last month, Stephanie Halberstadt shared with KLTV what it was like watching the war, knowing her adopted children were in the war zone.

On February 24th, the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Haberstadt’s way of raising her children changed forever.

“Anytime bad happens, you run to your kids and you’re the one in front of the bad. You’re protecting them, ”Halberstadt said, “But now? You just can’t.”

Halberstadt texts the children she is adopting daily. “We’d be talking back and forth and suddenly she’d say ‘I have to go right now.’ A lot of times, that was her indication that they were running to the bomb shelter.”

The children moved from one city to a new city. But still being in Ukraine? The children were still in an active war zone.

“We would know they were moving but not know where. They would say things like ‘We’re going to be out of communication for a while, don’t worry,” Halberstadt said.

Now, the children are safe in Poland.

“Somehow through the grace of God, there was a window that they were able to get out of that city. Within 12 hours of leaving that city? That city was heavily bombed and they lost a nuclear plant there.”

Parents remember monumental moments like a baby’s first steps, high school graduation, or their wedding day. For Halberstadt? She will never forget the day she found out her children crossed the border.

“I was still at work and I went to every person at my office and told them. And then I called everyone I think I’ve ever met and told them too,” Halberstadt said.

What made her feel even better, is knowing the kids felt better, too.

“Everyday it was, ‘Hey mom, when can you come get us?’ And I didn’t have an answer because I can’t.”

Now, the children are excited to come home, but they are more comfortable in Poland. “‘When can you come get us?’ But not with this urgency of, ‘Can it be today? Right now? Can you come get us out of this please.”

The desire to get the children home is even stronger, knowing their hometown is gone. “90% of the city’s been destroyed. So there’s nothing there. There’s nothing there for them.”

The Halberstadts are waiting here in the States, for the day the family is complete.

Ukrainian children in process of being adopted by Flint woman safe in Poland

