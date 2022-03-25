Stakeholders meet to discuss future of historic Jimmie Davis Bridge

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Leaders from Caddo and Bossier parishes met Friday, March 25 to talk about the future of the historic Jimmie Davis Bridge.

Engineers presented their plans to build a new four-lane bridge and to turn the existing bridge into a linear park connecting A.R. Teague Parkway and Clyde Fant Parkway walking paths. The new design would include park benches, restrooms, and playground equipment.

Caddo and Bossier Parish leaders met Friday, March 25, 2022 to discuss the future of the historic Jimmie Davis Bridge. (KSLA)

Caddo and Bossier Parish leaders met Friday, March 25, 2022 to discuss the future of the historic Jimmie Davis Bridge. (KSLA)

“We’re not asking anybody to make a decision without an informed decision. And we’re gathering that information for our locals to be partners with the State of Louisiana so a new four-lane bridge could be built and the existing bridge can be used as a benefit and opportunity for our citizens,” said Senator Barrow Peacock, R-Louisiana.

The Jimmie Davis Bridge was built back in 1968 and is considered an historical landmark, meaning officials did not think tearing down the bridge was an option.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.