Robinson Film Center’s ‘The Robbys’ benefit set for March 26

The Robbys: Fashion Through Film event will kick off at 7 a.m. on Saturday, March 25.(Robinson Film Center)
By Alex Onken
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Lights! Camera! Action! A benefit will be held this weekend to benefit one of downtown Shreveport’s most popular attractions.

The Robbys: Fashion Through Film event will kick off at 7 a.m. on Saturday, March 25.

“Join us on Oscar weekend for a glamorous red carpet party with delicious dining, custom cocktails and live music by Windstorm,” reads the event’s page.

For information on tickets, sponsorships and everything else, visit the event’s page here.

RFC and Abby Singer's Bistro will be closed to the public on Saturday, but it's not too late to buy tickets for The...

Posted by Robinson Film Center on Thursday, March 24, 2022

