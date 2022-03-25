Renovation project aims to revitalize downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Blighted buildings have become a bit of an eyesore in parts of downtown Shreveport, but a new renovation project is aiming to combat that.

Renovations are underway in parts of downtown Shreveport. The work is happening on portions of Cotton, Edwards, Crockett, and Marshall streets. Shreveport Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Liz Swaine says the project will open the door to nine more unique businesses.

The Shreveport Downtown Development Authority hopes a new renovation project will bring some much-needed life to the downtown area. (KSLA)

“Apartments, condos, commercial space, a hydroponic farm of all things, and restaurant space. So we’re seeing just amazing amounts of excitement in our downtown,” Swaine said.

Funding for the project comes from a variety of places.

“One building, it was renovated by just the individual, who managed to get some loans through his bank. One individual had a partner investor who was helping him. Another had a group of investors,” said Swaine.

With these new spaces comes not only the opportunity to do more, but the ability to attract more foot traffic. Ultimately, Swaine says the project will help revitalize a key area of the city.

“It does no downtown any good to have either a bunch of vacant space or vacant buildings, because that’s not encouraging foot traffic. The reason people love downtowns is because of the density of the downtown. There are a lot of things close together to do,” Swaine said.

Swaine says all of the renovations for this strip of buildings are expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

