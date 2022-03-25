Nearly a dozen police units respond to shooting at Lake Side Gardens Apartments

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to a shooting in Shreveport Friday afternoon (March 25).

It happened at the Lake Side Gardens Apartments on Marion Street between Carrie and Portland avenues just a few minutes before 3 p.m. According to Caddo Parish dispatch records, at least 11 units with the Shreveport Police Department initially responded, as well as a number of EMS units.

Officials on scene say a female was shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital. Her injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. The shooting seems to have stemmed from some sort of group fight.

KSLA crews on scene say one male was handcuffed and placed into a police unit.

No other information is available right now. This story will be updated as more details become clear.

