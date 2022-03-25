Getting Answers
Nearly a dozen police units respond to shooting at Lake Side Gardens Apartments

One person was shot at the Lakeside Gardens Apartments on Marion Street in Shreveport, La. on Friday, March 25, 2022.
One person was shot at the Lakeside Gardens Apartments on Marion Street in Shreveport, La. on Friday, March 25, 2022.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to a shooting in Shreveport Friday afternoon (March 25).

It happened at the Lake Side Gardens Apartments on Marion Street between Carrie and Portland avenues just a few minutes before 3 p.m. According to Caddo Parish dispatch records, at least 11 units with the Shreveport Police Department initially responded, as well as a number of EMS units.

Officials on scene say a female was shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital. Her injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. The shooting seems to have stemmed from some sort of group fight.

KSLA crews on scene say one male was handcuffed and placed into a police unit.

No other information is available right now. This story will be updated as more details become clear.

