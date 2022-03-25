Getting Answers
Person of interest in Cass Co. double homicide in custody after manhunt in south La.

Charles Spraberry
Charles Spraberry(Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas and Fred Gamble
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A person of interest in a double homicide case out of Cass County, Texas is now in custody after a manhunt in Beauregard Parish.

The sheriff’s office there posted on Facebook just before 3 p.m. Friday, March 25 that Charles Spraberry was found and taken into custody. Sheriff Mark Herford says Spraberry was arrested without incident.

Back on March 12, Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a trailer burned with two bodies inside. An autopsy report indicates the deaths were the results of gunshot wounds. The victims have not been positively identified at this time.

At this time, Cass County Sheriff Larry Rowe says early on in this investigation, Spraberry became a person of interest in the case. Spraberry made it to south Louisiana after allegedly stealing a car in Texarkana, Ark.

Charles Spraberry was taken into custody in Beauregard Parish on Friday, March 25, 2022.
Charles Spraberry was taken into custody in Beauregard Parish on Friday, March 25, 2022.(Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office)
“We ran into somebody that we know and she introduced Stump, which turned out to be Charles,” said the woman whose car was reportedly stolen.

The woman says she met Spraberry at Whiskey River Country in Texarkana on March 19. She says it was her car Spraberry stole.

“I turned around maybe two to three minutes to shoot pool. I turned back around and noticed him darting out the door as fast as he could. I turned around and looked at my jacket and I go checking it; my keys were gone,” she said.

She says police told her the car has been recovered in Beauregard Parish.

“It’s actually very scary. Not thinking about myself, I’ve got two kids I’ve got to protect and provide for, so it’s very scary,” the woman said.

Cass County officials say Spraberry was released from jail Feb. 24 on a $5,000 bond for sexual assault. Since his release, other warrants have been issued, including ones for assault family violence, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful restraint, and unlawful assault with a deadly weapon.

