LSU’s Pinson and Murray enter NCAA Transfer Portal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU’s Xavier Pinson and Brandon Murray have become the first two players to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal since the firing of former LSU head coach Will Wade.

Pinson, a transfer from Missouri played in 28 games for the Tigers starting 27, he injured his knee in the win over Kentucky on Tuesday, Jan 4 spraining his MCL. In his lone season in Baton Rouge he averaged 9.8 points per game while shooting 36.5% from the field, he grabbed 2.42 rebounds per game to go along with 4.6 assists per game. He scored a season-high 26 points against Kentucky on February, 23.

Murray, a freshman guard out was rated as a four-star guard coming out of high school for the class of 2021 according to 247Sports. He was recruited by former LSU coach Kevin Nickelberry who is expected to join Georgetown’s coaching staff.

LSU guard Brandon Murray (0) (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

A native of Baltimore, Maryland scored a career-high 21 against Texas A&M on Jan. 26 and for the season averaged 10 points, while shooting 42.6% from the field and was 33.6% from behind the arc.

The Tigers recently hired former Murray State head coach Matt McMahon on Monday, March 21.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.