Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

LSU’s Pinson and Murray enter NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU guard Xavier Pinson (1)
LSU guard Xavier Pinson (1)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU’s Xavier Pinson and Brandon Murray have become the first two players to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal since the firing of former LSU head coach Will Wade.

LSU formally introduces Matt McMahon as new men’s basketball head coach

Pinson, a transfer from Missouri played in 28 games for the Tigers starting 27, he injured his knee in the win over Kentucky on Tuesday, Jan 4 spraining his MCL. In his lone season in Baton Rouge he averaged 9.8 points per game while shooting 36.5% from the field, he grabbed 2.42 rebounds per game to go along with 4.6 assists per game. He scored a season-high 26 points against Kentucky on February, 23.

Murray, a freshman guard out was rated as a four-star guard coming out of high school for the class of 2021 according to 247Sports. He was recruited by former LSU coach Kevin Nickelberry who is expected to join Georgetown’s coaching staff.

LSU guard Brandon Murray (0)
LSU guard Brandon Murray (0)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

A native of Baltimore, Maryland scored a career-high 21 against Texas A&M on Jan. 26 and for the season averaged 10 points, while shooting 42.6% from the field and was 33.6% from behind the arc.

The Tigers recently hired former Murray State head coach Matt McMahon on Monday, March 21.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bokio Johnson, 46, was arrested for allegedly killing Hollis Carter, 21, while he was on his...
Father arrested in ‘street justice’ killing of son’s alleged murderer
Bossier police respond to shooting.
1 dead, 1 injured after incident near Dot Avenue
One person was shot at the Lakeside Gardens Apartments on Marion Street in Shreveport, La. on...
Nearly a dozen police units respond to shooting at Lake Side Gardens Apartments
Charles Spraberry
Person of interest in Cass Co. double homicide in custody after manhunt in south La.
Police investigating shooting in Texarkana, Texas.
Man in hospital after being hit by stray bullet

Latest News

Northwestern State hires Corey Gipson as men's basketball coach
NSU introduces new men’s basketball coach
Northwestern State feels like perfect fit for new coach Gipson, family
Northwestern State hires Corey Gipson as men's basketball coach
Northwestern State hires Corey Gipson as men's basketball coach
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
‘Mulkey Magic’ continues as Tigers take on Ohio State in NCAA Tournament