LSU Health Shreveport celebrates 2-year anniversary of its Emerging Viral Threats lab

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Friday, March 25, LSU Health Shreveport marked the two-year anniversary of its Center for Emerging Viral Threats (CEVT) Lab and the impact it has had on the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s the first testing lab to be established as an Academic Medical Center in Louisiana, according to the lab’s website.

On Friday, March 25, 2022, LSU Health Shreveport celebrated the two-year anniversary of its Emerging Viral Threats (EVT) Lab. (KSLA)

A news conference was held Friday morning to commemorate the impact the lab has had on the city and state’s COVID-19 response. At the event, speakers discussed the latest updates and outlook on COVID cases and new variants, in addition to future plans for the lab.

The lab played a pivotal role during the pandemic and continues to do so.

So far, it has administered more than 600,000 COVID-19 tests, along with more than 120,000 doses of the vaccine. On Friday, LSU Health Shreveport also announced a $7 million appropriation to enhance the impact of the CEVT. KSLA spoke with Dr. Chris Kevil, vice chancellor of research for LSU Health Shreveport, about the center.

”More importantly, these funds will help the completion of the new Center for Emerging Viral Threats that is going to be housed in the new medical education building. This will impact education and economic development in our region. It will allow us to recruit the latest and cutting edge new technology through new faculty to Louisiana, as well as provide education and how to manage the next pandemic,” said Dr. Kevil.

The Center for Medical Education and Emerging Viral Threats is set to open in fall of 2023.

ABOUT THE LAB

With the support of Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS), scientists at LSU Health Shreveport established the Emerging Viral Threat (EVT) Laboratory to address the need for faster detection and processing of COVID-19 tests in March, 2020. The EVT Lab at LSUHS is the first in North Louisiana approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) to conduct and analyze tests to determine if an individual has COVID-19. On December 16, 2020, the Louisiana Board of Regents unanimously supported a one-year initial approval of the Center for Emerging Viral Threats (CEVT) and one-year conditional designation as a Center of Research Excellence. The Board of Regents approval follows unanimous approval by the LSU Board of Supervisors to recognize the Center for Emerging Viral Threats as a Center of Excellence.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.