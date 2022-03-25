Getting Answers
Louisiana election weekend: Here’s what you need to know

By Christian Piekos and Alex Onken
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(KSLA) - On Saturday, March 26, Louisianans will head to the polls and cast their votes on several matters both locally and statewide. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

CLICK HERE FOR ELECTION RESULTS

Here are a few big races on the ballot:

  • Voters will decide on the race for Louisiana’s Second Court of Appeals. Judge Craig Marcotte will face Judge Erin Waddell Garrett. The pair both serve as district judges in Caddo Parish. Both are Republicans.
  • The ballot will also include the 26th Judicial District, which includes Bossier and Webster parishes. Allie Aiello Stahl is running against Doug Stinson. Again, both candidates are Republicans. Both served as assistant district attorneys for the 26th Judicial District.
  • A big-ticket item in Caddo Parish will be a series of property tax renewals — which fund the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (taxes will not increase if these millages pass).
  • In DeSoto Parish, three men are vying for the position of Mansfield mayor. There are also races for Mansfield alderman in Districts B, C, D, and E.

