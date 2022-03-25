Ford Tri-Motor stops in Alexandria March 25-27

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A piece of American aviation history has made its way to the Million Air Airport in Alexandria.

The Ford Tri-Motor was a revolutionary piece of American aviation. The model displayed in Alexandria, the Tri-Motor 5-AT, was built in 1928, and thanks to the Experimental Aviation Association and the Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton Ohio, the aircraft is still flying around the nation as a showpiece.

“It’s just our way of connecting people to pieces of old artifacts and connecting them to the EAA experience,” said David Lerlie of the Ford Tri-Motor program.

Even though only 199 Tri-Motors were ever made, they had a lasting impact on commercial aviation, making cross-country air travel possible.

“You’d get into one of these things in Ohio, you’d fly all day to Oklahoma, then you’d go through the mountains at night in another train into New Mexico, then you’d take another Tri-Motor to Los Angeles, and that took 48 hours. That was back in 1928, 1929, and 1930,” said Ed Kornfield, the Tri-Motor Pilot.

Though the Tri-Motor’s commercial flying days are over, it is still bringing people smiles as it gives folks a look into the past.

“I’ve had people in their 70′s that have never been on an airplane before in their life, and they bring their grandchildren and it’s their first flight and it’s exciting for everybody,” said Kornfield. “Every flight, it’s a fun ride.”

Folks in Central Louisiana have the chance to take a ride in the Tri-Motor March 25-27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CLICK HERE for more information on tickets.

The plane’s next stop is in Houston.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.