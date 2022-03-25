Getting Answers
1 dead, 1 injured after incident near Dot Avenue

Bossier police respond to shooting.
Bossier police respond to shooting.(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier police responded to a call at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, March 25.

The incident occurred near the cross streets of Dot Avenue and Camellia Lane.

Officials say two people were found unresponsive on the scene. One female was pronounced dead, however, the cause of her death has not been released. One male was transported to a hospital with stab wounds.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

