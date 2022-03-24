Shreveport Green gives away 500 free trees in Bossier City
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Green partnered with Texas Roadhouse and Keep Bossier Beautiful for a special community event.
The organizations hosted a tree giveaway Thursday, March 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. At the event, 500 trees were given away to Caddo and Bossier Parish residents. Trees being given away included popular native species such as Magnolia Shumard Oak, Willow Oak, Red Maple, Dogwood, Silver Maple and Cypress.
The trees were in 5-gallon containers and are 4 to 7 feet tall. No signup was required for the event. Each household was limited to one tree. They were given away on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, call 318-219-1888.
