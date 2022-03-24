Getting Answers
Shreveport Green gives away 500 free trees in Bossier City

Cars lined up at Texas Roadhouse in Bossier City, La. Thursday, March 24, 2022 to get free...
Cars lined up at Texas Roadhouse in Bossier City, La. Thursday, March 24, 2022 to get free trees being given away by Shreveport Green and Keep Bossier Beautiful.(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Green partnered with Texas Roadhouse and Keep Bossier Beautiful for a special community event.

The organizations hosted a tree giveaway Thursday, March 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. At the event, 500 trees were given away to Caddo and Bossier Parish residents. Trees being given away included popular native species such as Magnolia Shumard Oak, Willow Oak, Red Maple, Dogwood, Silver Maple and Cypress.

The trees were in 5-gallon containers and are 4 to 7 feet tall. No signup was required for the event. Each household was limited to one tree. They were given away on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, call 318-219-1888.

