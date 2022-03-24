Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Judge grants continuance for East Texas capitol riot suspects

(Department of Justice)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C. (KLTV) - A federal judge has granted a continuance for a pair of East Texans accused in the Jan. 6 capitol riots.

Ryan Taylor Nichols, 31, of Longview, and Alex Harkrider, 35, of Carthage, were set for a July trial date. But Nichols’ attorney asked for a continuance, saying Nichols has not had enough time to review thousands of hours of video evidence.

“This is the biggest investigation in history as far as the amount of evidence,” said Joseph McBride, Nichols’ attorney. “It’s like drinking through a fire hose and we need to be able to parse through discovery.”

McBride said he had provided Nichols with a laptop and hard drive with the evidence, but those were taken away from him in jail.

Nichols, who Hogan noted had appeared in court with a fresh haircut, spoke in court at McBride’s blessing.

“It was 13 months into jail when I found officer body cam footage that was exculpatory evidence for me,” he said. “I need more time.”

McBride said the earliest he could go to trial after the continuance is Nov. 1. Judge Thomas Hogan set the trial date for Nov. 1 with a pretrial on Oct. 31.

Hogan expressed disappointment in granting a continuance because Nichols has been in jail since his arrest in early 2021.

“I’m disappointed but I believe Nichols should have access to this evidence,” Hogan said.

Judge Thomas Hogan set the trial date for Nov. 1 with a pretrial on Oct. 31.

Previous report: Judge sets July trial date for East Texas capitol riot suspects

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bokio Johnson, 46, was arrested for allegedly killing Hollis Carter, 21, while he was on his...
Father arrested in ‘street justice’ killing of son’s alleged murderer
One person was shot at the Lakeside Gardens Apartments on Marion Street in Shreveport, La. on...
Nearly a dozen police units respond to shooting at Lake Side Gardens Apartments
Bossier police respond to shooting.
1 dead, 1 injured after incident near Dot Avenue
Charles Spraberry
Person of interest in Cass Co. double homicide in custody after manhunt in south La.
Some of the gas pumps are bagged and tagged March 24, 2022, at the Circle K at Youree Drive at...
LDAF confirms water found in gas from Circle K at Youree Drive and Southfield Road

Latest News

Crew installs cameras for Real Time Crime Center.
Real Time Crime Center installs first set of cameras in downtown Shreveport
Willis-Knighton LAUNCHES 'World Kare Project' to support Ukraine
Willis-Knighton LAUNCHES 'World Kare Project' to support Ukraine
Man hit by stray bullet in Texarkana
Man hit by stray bullet in Texarkana
Real Time Crime Center installs cameras in downtown Shreveport
Real Time Crime Center installs cameras in downtown Shreveport
Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Cass County
Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Cass County