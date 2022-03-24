Getting Answers
High gas prices sending people to find fun outdoors

(Gray)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - High gasoline prices appear to be a plus for those who work in the outdoor recreation field, but some in the business say they would still like to see those prices go down.

Pelicans are not the only ones flocking to Wright Patman Lake in Bowie and Cass counties. Many are visiting the park as winter weather subsides.

“Boaters have been up, campers have been up and just people getting out in nature is going up. We’re doing really good out here,” said Logan Lovelace, park ranger.

Lovelace said this is all in spite of higher gas prices. The high cost has more people going outside for fun, and those who sell recreation vehicles say business is good.

Allen Rogers has owned and operated Roger’s Marine for the past 55 years. He said he sells and uses gasoline, which is costing him more to maintain. However, he feels concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic are causing more people to overlook those prices.

“I have no complaint about the sales we’ve had. So, they are coming to our store and buying ATV’s, UTV’s, motorcycles, boats, motors and trailers,” he said.

Although business is good for his industry, Rogers said he wishes things would go back to normal, even if it costs him sales.

“I would like to see people happy, coming in buying stuff. Maybe not as much, but they wouldn’t be scared to go use it. They wouldn’t mind taking their friend boating, they wouldn’t mind going on motorcycle rides with people,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

