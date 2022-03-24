Crew strikes natural gas line; break disrupts traffic in Broadmoor
Workers were repairing a sewer pipeline when the gas line was struck
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A natural gas leak led to some detours in Shreveport’s Broadmoor neighborhood.
A contractor’s crew was repairing a sewer pipeline when the gas line was struck, a city spokeswoman said.
Caddo 911 dispatch records show at least one Shreveport Fire Department unit responded to the break in the area of Leland Avenue at Orchid Street at 10:59 a.m. Thursday, March 23.
A CenterPoint Energy crew has since come out to repair the gas line.
Meantime, dispatch records show, police were dispatched to Leland Avenue at Orchid Street at 11:17 a.m. and to Sandefur Drive at Orchid Street at 2:25 p.m. in reference to a broken main or pipeline.
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.