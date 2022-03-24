Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Crew strikes natural gas line; break disrupts traffic in Broadmoor

Workers were repairing a sewer pipeline when the gas line was struck
A police unit blocks off part of a street in Shreveport's Broadmoor neighborhood as repairs are...
A police unit blocks off part of a street in Shreveport's Broadmoor neighborhood as repairs are made to a broken natural gas pipeline March 24, 2022.(Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A natural gas leak led to some detours in Shreveport’s Broadmoor neighborhood.

A contractor’s crew was repairing a sewer pipeline when the gas line was struck, a city spokeswoman said.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show at least one Shreveport Fire Department unit responded to the break in the area of Leland Avenue at Orchid Street at 10:59 a.m. Thursday, March 23.

A CenterPoint Energy crew has since come out to repair the gas line.

Meantime, dispatch records show, police were dispatched to Leland Avenue at Orchid Street at 11:17 a.m. and to Sandefur Drive at Orchid Street at 2:25 p.m. in reference to a broken main or pipeline.

A contractor’s crew was repairing a sewer pipeline March 24, 2022, when it struck a natural gas...
A contractor’s crew was repairing a sewer pipeline March 24, 2022, when it struck a natural gas pipeline in the area of Leland Avenue at Orchid Street in Shreveport's Broadmoor neighborhood, a city spokeswoman said.(Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Crash claims life of Homer woman who was student-athlete nearing graduation from SAU Tech
From left to right: Johnterrius Gilbert, 28, KenMonte Gilmore, 24, Russell Heard, 25, and...
4 arrests made in connection with deadly shooting in 2020
Unricka Johns, 39, was arrested and charged with one count of attempted second degree murder.
Woman facing attempted murder charge following shooting
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
Oklahoma authorities: 6 students killed in crash with semi

Latest News

“Barring any complications or delays,” LaDOTD spokeswoman Erin Buchanan told KSLA News 12, the...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Road closures/lane shifts in the ArkLaTex
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Crash claims life of Homer woman who was student-athlete nearing graduation from SAU Tech
FM 31 and Floyd Evans in Harrison County is closed due to a wreck.
Salt water truck flips in Harrison Co.