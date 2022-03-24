Getting Answers
Concerns arise over possibly tainted gasoline

Some pumps bagged and tagged at Circle K at Youree Drive at Southfield Road
Some of the gas pumps are bagged and tagged March 24, 2022, at the Circle K at Youree Drive at Southfield Road in Shreveport.(Source: Jade Myers/KSLA News 12)
By Jade Myers
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — There are some concerns over possibly tainted gasoline in the ArkLaTex.

And people are talking on social media. One post claims cars wouldn’t start after putting fuel in their vehicles at a station in Shreveport.

While KSLA News 12′s Jade Myers was there Thursday, March 24, the store at Youree Drive at Southfield Road seemed to be operational.

However, the pumps were not. Almost every pump had an inspection tag along with an “out of service” bag.

Myers spoke with Louisiana Department of Agriculture & Forestry worker there who said red inspection tags usually indicate possible contamination.

Tune in this evening to learn how to know if your vehicle has contaminated gasoline and what to do about it.

Gas Prices

