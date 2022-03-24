Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Beautiful weather continues Thursday

By Andrew Brightman
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we continue to expect ample sunshine and warming temperatures ahead for the ArkLaTex. While we are starting off on the cool side this morning, we are expecting temperatures to quickly move into the mid and upper 60s this afternoon. Once we reach the weekend and beyond our high temperatures will continue to warm with highs to around 80 degrees possible Sunday with low 80s on the way early next week. We continue to expect dry weather for the region until a front potentially arrives next Wednesday for the region.

We are tracking warm and sunny conditions on the way for the ArkLaTex this weekend.
We are tracking warm and sunny conditions on the way for the ArkLaTex this weekend.(KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you will need a jacket as we are dealing with some chilly temperatures down in the upper 30s and low 40s. But after we hit sunrise we are expecting temperatures to start shooting up quickly with high temperatures this afternoon to be in the mid and upper 60s along with ample sunshine. So today will be a great opportunity to get outside and take in this weather.

As we move ahead to Friday and the weekend we are tracking more fabulous weather on the way for the ArkLaTex. We are tracking ample sunshine continuing Friday along with temperatures that will continue to be on the upswing for the region with back in the 70s. As we move into the weekend we are tracking a bit of a backdoor cold front Saturday that won’t bring any rain or much drop temperatures. Instead our humidity will further drop making for an incredible weekend. By the time we get to Sunday highs across the ArkLaTex will likely be moving into the 80s for some.

Looking ahead to next week we continue to expect more great weather at least to start the work week. Sunshine and very warm temperatures will continue to dominate Monday and Tuesday along with humidity that will begin to creep up across the region. After highs in the low 80s Monday and Tuesday we are tracking scattered rain and thunderstorms Wednesday as our next cold front will likely be moving through the region.

In the meantime, enjoy the great weather we have ahead today for the region. Have a great Thursday!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
A scare for an Ozark family - their 2-year-old son, Ryker was rushed to the St Louis Children's...
2-year-old boy’s heart stops for 12 minutes after swallowing rock at day care, parents say
From left to right: Johnterrius Gilbert, 28, KenMonte Gilmore, 24, Russell Heard, 25, and...
4 arrests made in connection with deadly shooting in 2020
School bus driver Tina Dippolito saved a 7-year-old from stepping in front of a car by grabbing...
VIDEO: Bus driver saves 7-year-old from illegally passing car
Robert Charles Willis, DOB: 7/20/1968
Man found guilty of beating, stabbing woman in front of her young child

Latest News

We are tracking more thunderstorms on the way next Wednesday with severe weather possible.
Beautiful weekend, watching next Wednesday
Sunny skies and warm temperatures will dominate the region over the weekend.
Tracking possible severe weather Wednesday
While strong storms are possible for the ArkLaTex for the middle of next week, we have picture...
Next strong storm chance Wednesday
Temperatures will warm up to the 70s on Friday
Beautiful and dry now with our next weather maker in sight
Storms return next week
Jeff's Thursday evening weather update