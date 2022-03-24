Beautiful weather continues Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we continue to expect ample sunshine and warming temperatures ahead for the ArkLaTex. While we are starting off on the cool side this morning, we are expecting temperatures to quickly move into the mid and upper 60s this afternoon. Once we reach the weekend and beyond our high temperatures will continue to warm with highs to around 80 degrees possible Sunday with low 80s on the way early next week. We continue to expect dry weather for the region until a front potentially arrives next Wednesday for the region.

We are tracking warm and sunny conditions on the way for the ArkLaTex this weekend. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you will need a jacket as we are dealing with some chilly temperatures down in the upper 30s and low 40s. But after we hit sunrise we are expecting temperatures to start shooting up quickly with high temperatures this afternoon to be in the mid and upper 60s along with ample sunshine. So today will be a great opportunity to get outside and take in this weather.

As we move ahead to Friday and the weekend we are tracking more fabulous weather on the way for the ArkLaTex. We are tracking ample sunshine continuing Friday along with temperatures that will continue to be on the upswing for the region with back in the 70s. As we move into the weekend we are tracking a bit of a backdoor cold front Saturday that won’t bring any rain or much drop temperatures. Instead our humidity will further drop making for an incredible weekend. By the time we get to Sunday highs across the ArkLaTex will likely be moving into the 80s for some.

Looking ahead to next week we continue to expect more great weather at least to start the work week. Sunshine and very warm temperatures will continue to dominate Monday and Tuesday along with humidity that will begin to creep up across the region. After highs in the low 80s Monday and Tuesday we are tracking scattered rain and thunderstorms Wednesday as our next cold front will likely be moving through the region.

In the meantime, enjoy the great weather we have ahead today for the region. Have a great Thursday!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.