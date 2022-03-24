Beautiful and dry now with our next weather maker in sight

(KSLA) - The weather could not be much better for the next several days. There will be lots of sunshine with no rain. Our next weather is on its ay, but will take its time until it brings more rain by next week.

This evening will be nice and quiet when it comes to the weather. There will be plenty of sunshine with no rain around. There will even be limited clouds again! Temperatures will cool down to the 50s and eventually the 40s. So, you will likely need that jacket if you will be outside at all.

Overnight, it will remain nice and clear. Therefore, no rain is expected. Temperatures will be chilly to start off your Friday again, but not quite as cold as what we had Thursday morning. Lows for Friday will be in the upper 30s to the mid 40s. I would grab the jacket as you head out the door tomorrow.

Friday will have more sunshine with limited clouds. It will be gorgeous weather to end the work-week. Temperatures will also be a little warmer in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 70s. This will be closer to average for late March.

Looking ahead to your weekend, we are tracking warming temperatures and ample sunshine. A weak cold front will slip through the region early Saturday and that will keep us from getting too warm and keep our humidity exceptionally low for the region. That will help temperatures warm up even more by Sunday. Highs will be on the rise and we should be into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Despite the cold front, it will remain completely dry.

Keep in mind too about allergies! After all the rain we had earlier this week, combine that with the sunshine and warmer temperatures, that will allow the blooming to take place. Already the tree pollen is very high, but is slowly going down. Now, it’s the grass pollen that’s going up. Have you noticed the lawn getting a little more green lately? As we go through the next few weeks, be ready for high pollen levels that will likely require some allergy medication!

To start off next week, the beautiful and sunny weather will continue. There will be a little more cloud cover at times though. However, it will not be a huge concern. Sunshine will overall still dominate. This will help temperatures warm up even more to the mid 80s Monday and Tuesday.

Our next shot of rain comes in on Wednesday of next week. We’ll keep you posted on the chance for storms or any severe weather for next week. During this time of the year, severe weather is almost always possible. Especially 5-7 days out. With that said, we will be watching this close over the next several days to iron out all the details. Then we will of course keep you First Alert and First Aware on the storms. As of now, I have only a 30% chance of rain Wednesday.

The rain is not expected to stick around for too long. Come by Thursday I think majority of the wet weather will be gone. I only have a 20% chance of showers for the day. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Have a great rest of the week!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.