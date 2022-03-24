Getting Answers
Alabama attorney general voices concern over Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to Supreme Court

Alabama Attorney General Steve Williams is on the record airing his concern about the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.
By David Ade
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is on the record airing his concern about the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court. Williams spoke with the committee consider Judge Jackson’s nomination on Thursday.

Alongside a mix of nearly a dozen supporters and opponents of Judge Jackson’s nomination, Marshall told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he fears that Judge Jackson believes a fundamental redesign of the criminal justice system is needed.

In an interview with the Washington News Bureau, Marshall said, “I think we’ve not yet heard her say that she [Judge Jackson] believes fundamentally that our criminal justice system is fair and unbiased.”

Marshall was invited to testify by Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The scheduled public hearings in Judge Jackson’s nomination wrapped on Thursday. The committee is expected wait a few weeks before voting on whether to send her nomination to the full Senate for a confirmation vote.

