Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Webster Parish School Board offering pay, benefits for teachers who drive school buses

(WRDW)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Across the country, school districts are struggling to find enough bus drivers to cover all their routes.

The Webster Parish School Board approved a proposal to allow “full-time teachers to drive a school bus which will entitle them to school bus driver pay and related benefits.”

According to the district’s transportation supervisor, Jeff Franklin, all of the routes are currently covered, “but our substitute list is very bare.”

He went on to say, “I have a couple retired drivers that will drive when we are in a bind.”

KSLA talked to two teachers who are already driving buses for the district. Joshua Utley teaches agriculture at Lakeside Junior/Senior High School. He has been driving school buses for the parish for two years now.

“They were looking for drivers, and they’d asked me to come and drive,” he explained.

Utley says he already had his commercial driver’s license and would drive students to different events and contests.

“Most AG teachers have a CDL, just kind of comes with the job because you’re taking kids around and stuff like that,” he said.

Meanwhile, over at E.S. Richardson Elementary, Carolyn Cato has been driving school buses for about 25 years.

“First, I became a para, or an aide. Then, I decided to do a bus driver. Then, I decided to do both. Then, I decided to go back to school and become a teacher,” Cato said.

She says she loves to meet the kids and hear about their days, however, she says it can be tough doing both jobs.

“You kind of have to use your time wisely and get things planned,” she said. “Sometimes, I have to come back up to the school and get things planned for the next day, but it is rewarding.”

Cato says she has been driving and teaching for 14 years.

“It’s just been like that I guess within the last year or so,” she said when asked if she ever had trouble getting a substitute driver.

“Sometimes you have to drive, whether you’re sick or not. You have to plan. Sometimes you have to make doctor’s appointments days that you’re off,” she said.

Franklin said the district will hires new drivers from the substitute list.

April 4-7, the school district is hosting a free school bus driver training course. It will satisfy the requirements put forth by the state’s education department.

It it scheduled from 8:30am-3:30pm daily at the Harper Pathway to Excellence Center, 618 Germantown Rd, in Minden.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
A scare for an Ozark family - their 2-year-old son, Ryker was rushed to the St Louis Children's...
2-year-old boy’s heart stops for 12 minutes after swallowing rock at day care, parents say
From left to right: Johnterrius Gilbert, 28, KenMonte Gilmore, 24, Russell Heard, 25, and...
4 arrests made in connection with deadly shooting in 2020
School bus driver Tina Dippolito saved a 7-year-old from stepping in front of a car by grabbing...
VIDEO: Bus driver saves 7-year-old from illegally passing car
Robert Charles Willis, DOB: 7/20/1968
Man found guilty of beating, stabbing woman in front of her young child

Latest News

WEBXTRA: Ukrainian children in process of being adopted by Flint woman safe in Poland
Ukrainian children in process of being adopted by Flint woman safe in Poland
WEBXTRA: Ukrainian children in process of being adopted by Flint woman safe in Poland
Ukrainian children in process of being adopted by Flint woman safe in Poland
Chanse Sylvie
Former Calvary football standout creates programs to help youth
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks at a video screen during an NFL football game...
Sean Payton to lead Loyola commencement ceremonies
Spending Smarter
How does hike in interest rates affect you?