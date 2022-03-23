Webster Parish School Board offering pay, benefits for teachers who drive school buses

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Across the country, school districts are struggling to find enough bus drivers to cover all their routes.

The Webster Parish School Board approved a proposal to allow “full-time teachers to drive a school bus which will entitle them to school bus driver pay and related benefits.”

According to the district’s transportation supervisor, Jeff Franklin, all of the routes are currently covered, “but our substitute list is very bare.”

He went on to say, “I have a couple retired drivers that will drive when we are in a bind.”

KSLA talked to two teachers who are already driving buses for the district. Joshua Utley teaches agriculture at Lakeside Junior/Senior High School. He has been driving school buses for the parish for two years now.

“They were looking for drivers, and they’d asked me to come and drive,” he explained.

Utley says he already had his commercial driver’s license and would drive students to different events and contests.

“Most AG teachers have a CDL, just kind of comes with the job because you’re taking kids around and stuff like that,” he said.

Meanwhile, over at E.S. Richardson Elementary, Carolyn Cato has been driving school buses for about 25 years.

“First, I became a para, or an aide. Then, I decided to do a bus driver. Then, I decided to do both. Then, I decided to go back to school and become a teacher,” Cato said.

She says she loves to meet the kids and hear about their days, however, she says it can be tough doing both jobs.

“You kind of have to use your time wisely and get things planned,” she said. “Sometimes, I have to come back up to the school and get things planned for the next day, but it is rewarding.”

Cato says she has been driving and teaching for 14 years.

“It’s just been like that I guess within the last year or so,” she said when asked if she ever had trouble getting a substitute driver.

“Sometimes you have to drive, whether you’re sick or not. You have to plan. Sometimes you have to make doctor’s appointments days that you’re off,” she said.

Franklin said the district will hires new drivers from the substitute list.

April 4-7, the school district is hosting a free school bus driver training course. It will satisfy the requirements put forth by the state’s education department.

It it scheduled from 8:30am-3:30pm daily at the Harper Pathway to Excellence Center, 618 Germantown Rd, in Minden.

