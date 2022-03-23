Getting Answers
Upshur County sheriff says community stepping up for assistance in true fashion

5900 block of FM 1649 Upshur County
5900 block of FM 1649 Upshur County(KLTV)
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb about the status of the aftermath of Monday’s tornado.

Boym spoke with the sheriff outside of the Haggler residence, where the roof was ripped off the home. Two residents were in the bedroom at the time the tornado struck and are okay.

Webb said, “no deaths reported which is a miracle in itself”.

Webb said there was “a lot of hard work that night, the hard work continuing” by bridge and road crews, volunteers, Mercy Management and TxDOT.

He said the thing Upshur County can be most proud of is that people in the community are pulling together, “you don’t have to get on the phone” and they don’t ask, they show up with a chain saw and start working.

Webb said the state and Mercy Management will do a flyover, possibly today, to assess the numbers affected.

