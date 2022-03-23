Getting Answers
Sunny and tranquil weather take over

By Andrew Brightman
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! After dealing with the severe weather overnight Monday into Tuesday that led to at least three confirmed tornadoes in the ArkLaTex we are tracking much more tranquil weather ahead as we go through the rest of the week and weekend. Temperatures are a little on the cooler side this morning, but we will slowly rebound as we go through the rest of the week, and we are expecting 70s on the way this weekend. The rising temperatures are likely to continue into next week as well with 80s possible before a cold front towards the middle of next week.

We are tracking great weather for the ArkLaTex this weekend as high pressure builds in.
In the meantime, as you are heading out the door this morning you’ll want to make sure you grab a jacket as it is much cooler to start the day across the region. Temperatures are down in the 40s this morning and it is a little on the breezy side as well. As we go throughout the day temperatures should rise back into the mid-60s with ample sunshine, but the winds should stay a little on the breezy side. Overall, we should have a nice middle part of the week.

As we go through the rest of the week and heading towards the weekend we are tracking generally sunny and comfortable weather ahead for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will still be a little on the cool side for this time of year Thursday and Friday with highs in the 60s, but once again we are tracking ample sunshine on tap for the ArkLaTex. If you want to get out and about the rest of the work week you should be in the good shape.

This will also be the case as we head through you weekend and into next week as well. Temperatures over the weekend will likely be in the mid-70s with ample sunshine as well as low humidity thanks to a weak cold front that will push through the region early Saturday morning. If you have outdoor plans this weekend you should have picture perfect weather. As we head into next week temperatures will be even warmer with highs potentially in the 80s before a cold front arrives towards the middle of next week.

In the meantime, enjoy the sunny and tranquil weather ahead for the ArkLaTex. Have a great Wednesday!

