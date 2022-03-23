Sunny and dry weather continues for several days

(KSLA) - The beautiful weather will continue for the next several days! There will not be any rain until maybe the middle of next week. Until then, temperatures will also be slowly increasing.

Overnight, there will be a few clouds that build their way into the ArkLaTex. There will not be any rain though. As we wake up, some of you will deal with a couple clouds, but also clear in some spots. Temperatures will be very chilly around the I-30 corridor. It could even drop to the lower 30s! Farther south, it should cool down to the upper 30s and lower 40s.

As we go through the rest of the work week we are tracking generally tranquil weather ahead for the region. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler though. Highs will be down in the low to mid-60s and lows in the lower 40s. By Friday though, we should start to see our temperatures rebound nicely with highs back in the 70s with more sunshine.

Looking ahead to your weekend and early next week we are tracking warming temperatures and ample sunshine. A weak cold front will slip through the region early Saturday and that will keep us from getting too warm and keep our humidity exceptionally low for the region. By Sunday temperatures will be on the rise and we should be into the upper 70s with 80s likely on the way as we head into next week.

To start off next week, the beautiful and sunny weather will continue. There will be a little more cloud cover at times though. However, it will not be a huge concern. Sunshine will overall still dominate. This will help temperatures warm up even more to the mid 80s Monday and Tuesday.

Our next shot of rain comes in on Wednesday of next week. We’ll keep you posted on the chance for storms or any severe weather for next week.

Have a great rest of you week!

