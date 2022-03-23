Getting Answers
SPD seeking man connected to sexual assault of a child

Jeffery Terrell is wanted on one count of suspected first-degree rape in connection to the...
Jeffery Terrell is wanted on one count of suspected first-degree rape in connection to the sexual assault of a child, according to Shreveport police.(SPD | SPD)
By Alex Onken
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen Jeffery Terrell?

Terrell is wanted on one count of suspected first-degree rape in connection to the sexual assault of a child, according to Shreveport police.

Family and friends of Terrell are encouraged to surrender him to the Shreveport Police Department at 1234 Texas Avenue.

Anyone with information is regarding Terrell’s whereabouts asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

CrimeStoppers will provide up to $1,000 for a tip that results in an arrest.

