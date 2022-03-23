Marion County man speaks on losing home to overnight storms

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Couches, mattresses, pictures of loved ones and debris cover the ground where homes once stood in Marion County.

After severe storms ripped through the area overnight Monday, many residents are left to pick up the pieces and start over. Freddie Simmons said his home of seven years is now unlivable.

“It’s a whole lot to do, you’ve just got to get rid of all of it,” he said.

From the kitchen, to the bedroom, the storm seemed to leave nothing untouched.

“Its kind of hard to talk about it, but I just got through putting a lot of money into it. Putting my gate up, it got destroyed. I just got my house where it was up and going and now it’s destroyed,” he said.

However, Simmons himself was spared. He said he didn’t know a storm was coming, but it just so happened that him and his sister drove up to Arkansas that day.

“I feel truly blessed because if I wouldn’t have asked him to come with me, he’d probably be gone if it was God’s will. I don’t think it was God’s will because he was with me. If it ain’t your time you ain’t going no where,” said Brenda Perry, Simmons’ sister.

Although there is a long road of recovery ahead, Simmons said he’s grateful to be here even if he has to start fresh.

“It’s going to be rough. As you can see, it’s a whole lot of cleanup and we just going to have to take one day at a time and try to get it done,” he said.

