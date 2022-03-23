Getting Answers
Iowa teens used baseball bat to kill Spanish teacher, police say

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police say two southeast Iowa teenagers used a baseball bat last fall to kill their high school Spanish teacher, and one of them then described in social media posts how they followed the woman, carried out the attack and hid her body.

On Tuesday, a judge also rejected defense lawyers’ requests that the media be excluded from a hearing later this week at which the teens will seek to be tried in the juvenile system rather than in adult court.

Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller, both 16, are charged with murder in the death of Fairfield High School Spanish teacher Nohema Graber.

Her body was found Nov. 3. Court documents indicate Graber was found under a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties

According to KCRG, Graber had more than 15 years of experience in the classroom. She most recently taught Spanish at Fairfield High School where she’d worked since 2012.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. KCRG contributed to this report.

