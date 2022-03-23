Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

‘He was laying there praying’: Man rides out tornado in his bed

A man is Texas is grateful his elderly father survived a tornado that tore up his home. (Source: KSAT)
By Sarah Acosta
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSBURY, Texas (KSAT) - A Texas man is grateful that his elderly father is unharmed after he rode out a tornado that tore through his property from his bed.

Clint Murphy was taking it all in Tuesday as he went through their belongings, left scattered hundreds of feet across his property outside of Kingsbury, Texas. A tornado tore through his RV and father’s home Monday evening.

“Yeah, it’s pretty emotional,” he said.

He wasn’t home when the tornado struck, but his 70-year-old, immobile father was.

“And they walked around the corner here and he was sitting on the edge of that bed smoking,” Murphy said. “Just sitting there. ‘Took y’all long enough,’ he said. ‘About time y’all got here.’”

Murphy doesn’t understand how his father wasn’t hurt.

“No scratch and I guarantee he was, he was laying there praying,” he said. “I guarantee you that.”

Those were prayers answered when he remained unharmed after the home’s roof collapsed and most of the walls were ripped off.

“He said the roof fell on him and then he said it lifted off of him,” Murphy said.

Murphy’s whole living room is gone. All the stuff stored in his shed is untouched, but the shed itself was sucked up onto the house and into a tree.

Several kayaks are scattered across the property, and his new RV is destroyed. It was sitting on concrete squares when strong winds picked it up and moved it about 15 yards, wrapping it around a tree.

Murphy is staying positive, saying all they can do now is clean up and rebuild.

“Maybe two little cabins for me and my dad,” He said.

Copyright 2022 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash claims life of Homer woman who was student-athlete nearing graduation from SAU Tech
From left to right: Johnterrius Gilbert, 28, KenMonte Gilmore, 24, Russell Heard, 25, and...
4 arrests made in connection with deadly shooting in 2020
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
Oklahoma authorities: 6 students killed in crash with semi
Unricka Johns, 39, was arrested and charged with one count of attempted second degree murder.
Woman facing attempted murder charge following shooting

Latest News

NATO can save Ukrainian lives, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday.
Zelenskyy pleads for more weapons in fight for survival
NATO can save Ukrainian lives, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday.
Zelenskyy pleads with world leaders for arms to fight Russia
Spiritual advisers are allowed to touch inmates being put to death, the Supreme Court ruled.
Texas loses Supreme Court case over prayer during executions
A pair of migrant families from Brazil seeking asylum, walk through a gap in the border wall to...
New rules aim to decide US asylum cases in months, not years
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Do you know your state’s signature drink? Find out Louisiana’s here