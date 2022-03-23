GETTING ANSWERS: How to help New Orleans area tornado victims

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As the process of surveying the devastation left behind by tornadoes in the New Orleans area continues, now comes the time to help those who’ve just lost everything.

KSLA spoke with non-profit leaders in New Orleans Wednesday, March 23 about ways you can help from the ArkLaTex.

Officials with the United Way of Southeast Louisiana say there are several ways to be of assistance, and you don’t have to be in New Orleans; you can do it from anywhere. If you want to make those donations you can send them to the United Way of Southeast Louisiana. They’re collecting supplies, premade hygiene kits, and more. They’re also accepting monetary donations through their website.

SBP, formerly known as the St. Bernard Project, is helping out too. Volunteers are conducting damage assessments and connecting members of the community with resources and support. You can donate to their New Orleans Tornado Response Fund to support immediate and long-term recovery.

Second Harvest Food Bank is also working to help get food, water, and supplies to people who need it.

“We’ve experienced so many natural disasters in the last two years and so folks come out and they bring a bar of soap or a pack of toothbrushes and those little gestures go a long way, so we know our neighbors in Shreveport are thinking about these folks in Arabi and we’re so grateful that they’re interested in helping in any way that they can and we hope we can return the favor some day,” said Kirby Nagle, public information officer for the United Way of Southeast Louisiana.

Organizers say the donations will go a long way for those who have lost everything.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.