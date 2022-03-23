East Texas organization collecting supplies for storm ravaged families

HARRISON COUNTY, TX (KSLA) - Following the severe weather that barreled through East Texas — which left dozens of homes damaged or destroyed — the community is uniting around the storm victims.

J-Star Ministries, a non-profit based out of Harleton, is collecting supplies for impacted families.

Patrick Johnson, the founder of J-Star Ministries, said the following goods are needed:

Water/Gatorade

Tarps

Non-perishable foods

Clothing

Those interested in making a donation should call (903) 424-1757.

J-Star Ministries has responded to previous natural disasters, like the horrifying tornado system which leveled parts of Mayfield, KY, in December 2021.

