East Texas organization collecting supplies for storm ravaged families

Following the severe weather that barreled through East Texas, which left dozens of homes...
Following the severe weather that barreled through East Texas, which left dozens of homes damaged or destroyed, the community is uniting around the storm victims. (Source: Pixabay)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:52 AM CDT
HARRISON COUNTY, TX (KSLA) - Following the severe weather that barreled through East Texas — which left dozens of homes damaged or destroyed — the community is uniting around the storm victims.

J-Star Ministries, a non-profit based out of Harleton, is collecting supplies for impacted families.

Patrick Johnson, the founder of J-Star Ministries, said the following goods are needed:

  • Water/Gatorade
  • Tarps
  • Non-perishable foods
  • Clothing

Those interested in making a donation should call (903) 424-1757.

J-Star Ministries has responded to previous natural disasters, like the horrifying tornado system which leveled parts of Mayfield, KY, in December 2021.

