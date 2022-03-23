Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Drone video captures extent of tornado damage in St. Bernard Parish

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tornadoes touched down Tuesday night (March 22) causing major damage in Arabi, the Lower 9th Ward, Lacombe, Mandeville, and other areas.

One person was killed in Arabi and multiple people were injured. Widespread damage was reported in St. Bernard Parish. Drone video the following morning captured the extent of devastation in Arabi.

A rare, multi-vortex tornado ripped through Arabi and the Lower 9th Ward.

Multi-vortex tornado crossing through the Lower 9th Ward, New Orleans East (Credit: WVUE viewer Brad Cheramie)
Caption

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Crash claims life of Homer woman who was student-athlete nearing graduation from SAU Tech
From left to right: Johnterrius Gilbert, 28, KenMonte Gilmore, 24, Russell Heard, 25, and...
4 arrests made in connection with deadly shooting in 2020
Unricka Johns, 39, was arrested and charged with one count of attempted second degree murder.
Woman facing attempted murder charge following shooting
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
Oklahoma authorities: 6 students killed in crash with semi

Latest News

Charlie and Kristen Bailey
Rusk County deputy battling health issues loses family’s home in tornado
Temperatures will warm up to the 70s on Friday
Beautiful and dry now with our next weather maker in sight
Storms return next week
Jeff's Thursday evening weather update
SEVERE WEATHER: Report damage to the Texas Div. of Emergency Management here
SEVERE WEATHER: Report damage to the Texas Div. of Emergency Management here
Ore City tornado victims get help from Shreveport Volunteer Network
Ore City tornado victims get help from Shreveport Volunteer Network