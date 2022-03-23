Crash claims life of Homer woman who was student-athlete nearing graduation from SAU Tech
She will be inducted into Rocket Hall of Fame; her jersey number will be retired, school says
CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Homer woman died in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Claiborne Parish.
Louisiana State Police identified her as 20-year-old Jordan Shelton, who was a student-athlete at Southern Arkansas University Tech.
The wreck happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 22 about six miles west of Homer and about nine miles north-northeast of Minden.
Shelton was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro north on Louisiana Highway 534 near Union Grove Road when the car ran off the road and she overcorrected, authorities report. As a result, the Chevrolet traveled across LA 534, ran into a ditch then struck a tree.
Shelton was taken to Claiborne Memorial Medical Center, the Homer hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
A passenger, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that Louisiana State Police said are not life-threatening.
Authorities said neither motorist was wearing a seatbelt.
Impairment is not suspected to have been a factor in this crash.
Toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis, as is routine in investigations of fatal crashes.
Louisiana State Police’s Bossier City-based Troop G has investigated six fatal crashes resulting in eight deaths in 2022.
SAU Tech released the following statement:
