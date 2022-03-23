Crash claims life of Homer woman who was student-athlete nearing graduation from SAU Tech

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Homer woman died in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Claiborne Parish.

Louisiana State Police identified her as 20-year-old Jordan Shelton, who was a student-athlete at Southern Arkansas University Tech.

The wreck happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 22 about six miles west of Homer and about nine miles north-northeast of Minden.

Shelton was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro north on Louisiana Highway 534 near Union Grove Road when the car ran off the road and she overcorrected, authorities report. As a result, the Chevrolet traveled across LA 534, ran into a ditch then struck a tree.

Shelton was taken to Claiborne Memorial Medical Center, the Homer hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

A passenger, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that Louisiana State Police said are not life-threatening.

Authorities said neither motorist was wearing a seatbelt.

Impairment is not suspected to have been a factor in this crash.

Toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis, as is routine in investigations of fatal crashes.

Louisiana State Police’s Bossier City-based Troop G has investigated six fatal crashes resulting in eight deaths in 2022.

SAU Tech released the following statement:

“With great sadness and heartbreak, Southern Arkansas University Tech learned of the loss of one of its beloved Lady Rocket Basketball players today. “Jordan Shelton, number 12 on the 2021-2022 Lady Rockets Team, made friends on and off the court as she was a good friend, an outstanding student, and a solid member of the team. Her reliable playing talent helped the Lady Rockets to a regional title this year for the NJCAA Region 2 Division 2 Conference. Jordan was also recognized as a two-time All-Region Player by the NJCAA. “Shelton, coached by Aramie Brooks, was majoring in criminal justice and was close to graduation. Dr. Jason Morrison noted that ‘Shelton was a natural-born leader. She was the kind of player that made the team stronger, just a part of her personality. She will be greatly missed by all of us who have come to know and love her as part of the Rocket Family. We are praying for her family now and in the coming weeks.’ “Dr. Morrison stated that the College will present Jordan’s degree to her family at the College’s May graduation and the Lady Rocket’s team will permanently retire the number 12 in her honor and she will be inducted into the Rocket Hall of Fame. “Jordan was from Homer, Louisiana.”

