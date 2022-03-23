Getting Answers
Crash claims life of Homer woman who was student-athlete nearing graduation from SAU Tech

She will be inducted into Rocket Hall of Fame; her jersey number will be retired, school says
(WAFF)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT
CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Homer woman died in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Claiborne Parish.

Louisiana State Police identified her as 20-year-old Jordan Shelton, who was a student-athlete at Southern Arkansas University Tech.

The wreck happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 22 about six miles west of Homer and about nine miles north-northeast of Minden.

Shelton was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro north on Louisiana Highway 534 near Union Grove Road when the car ran off the road and she overcorrected, authorities report. As a result, the Chevrolet traveled across LA 534, ran into a ditch then struck a tree.

Shelton was taken to Claiborne Memorial Medical Center, the Homer hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

A passenger, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that Louisiana State Police said are not life-threatening.

Authorities said neither motorist was wearing a seatbelt.

Impairment is not suspected to have been a factor in this crash.

Toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis, as is routine in investigations of fatal crashes.

Louisiana State Police’s Bossier City-based Troop G has investigated six fatal crashes resulting in eight deaths in 2022.

SAU Tech released the following statement:

