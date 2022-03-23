Getting Answers
City of Nacogdoches reports 100,000 gallons of sewer overflow

City of Nacogdoches
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:57 AM CDT
From the City of Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas - Due to heavy rains and the storm that passed on Tuesday March 23, 2022, the City of Nacogdoches Wastewater Treatment Plant has been overwhelmed and the capacity of the collection system is at its maximum. This has resulted in an overflow of rainwater and sanitary sewage at a manhole near the plant into Lanana Creek in excess of 100,000 gallons. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has been notified and all required notifications have been issued to media and other City of Nacogdoches officials. The environmental threat is minimal as the overflow was 95% rainwater.

Heavy rains in the area have caused flooding conditions on all waterways throughout our system, and the Wastewater Treatment Plant experienced the same problem. The system is rated for just less than 13 million gallons per day, and we experienced flows in excess of 16.2 million per day. The facility received maximum inflows of combined wastewater and stormwater. To prevent flooding that would severely damage equipment and productivity; the plant went into “emergency bypass mode” but is now operating at normal capacity.

